February 4: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with football player and singer Sami Grisafe. Sami was the first female football player at Redlands High School, right here in the Inland Empire. She went on to play professional football with the woman’s football team Chicago Force. She also played for Team USA, winning three gold medals. Sami’s journey is the subject of the documentary Open Field. Sami shares more about the documentary, being a female football player in the 90s, and what she’s doing today to add to her many accomplishments.

For more information about Sami Grisafe visit samigrisafe.com

For information about the documentary Open Field, visit Openfieldmovie.com