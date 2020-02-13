February 13: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with Dr. Wayne Pernell, Relationship Expert and Author of Relationship Recharge. He’ll share how to make your relationship better, not just on Valentine’s day, but every day. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Lisa Wright, CEO for United Way of the Inland Valleys, about their 211 service.

To learn more about Relationship Recharge, visit www.relationshiprecharge.com

To learn more about the United Way of the Inland Valleys and 211, visit https://uwiv.org/211