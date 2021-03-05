CSUSB To Host Virtual "Route 66 Women" Event

As part of Cal State San Bernardino’s celebration of Women's History Month, they’re hosting a program called "Route 66 Women," which will take place Tuesday, March 9, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The event will celebrate women of color, San Bernardino’s history, and the infamous Route 66. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez spoke with Marc Robinson, Assistant Professor of History at CSUSB, to learn more about the event.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with CSUSB Professor Marc Robinson.

To learn more about CSUSB’s “Route 66 Women” program on Tuesday, March 9, visit www.csusb.edu/event/539457