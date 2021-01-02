20 States Set To Raise Minimum Wages In 2021 As Part Of Efforts To Reach $15 An Hour

Low-wage workers across the country are getting a raise Friday as 20 states and 32 cities and counties implement minimum wage hikes. Ranging from a few cents to a dollar or more, the increases are part of efforts to eventually reach a $15 minimum wage.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about how the wage hikes will impact workers, businesses and the overall economic recovery from the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

