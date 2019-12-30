12/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Hairstyle Discrimination, Digital Privacy Rights, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Scientists say about three-fourths of California’s salmon and trout could disappear over the next century. California schools and workplaces will be forbidden from discriminating against people based on their hairstyles. Thousands of people gather for Hmong New Year celebration, amid heightened security. Forty million Californians will soon obtain strongest digital privacy rights in the U.S. A storm that was headed toward Southern California is weakening and will bring little to no rain for Riverside County.