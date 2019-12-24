12/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: Juvenile Hall Minimum Age Law, NASA Sea Level Mission, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

A new state law next year ends the prosecution of children under 12 in California, unless they’re accused of murder or sexual assault. California based NASA scientists and researchers from around the world are launching a mission to measure sea level rise from space. Superior Court seeks residents to serve on the Riverside County Grand Jury. CHP’s 30-hour Christmas crackdown on drunk and drug-impaired drivers begins tonight.