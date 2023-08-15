Hello and welcome to Parenting with Passion! I'm your host, Cecilia Holguin, and I work in the Student Services branch of the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. This podcast is uniquely designed to provide real conversations about the challenges of parenting while providing real solutions.

Parenting doesn't come with a user manual on how to handle difficult behaviors, or how to navigate school support, especially for students in alternative education and special education. This podcast gives families a platform to share their experiences, speak with experts, and overall empower families.

We ask the tough questions so you don't have to! Each month offers a new topic. We hope you enjoy and share Parenting with Passion!!

Listen to Podcast Now

