March 10: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published March 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM PST
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with award-winning stage director and producer Jeffrey B. Moss, who has a long list of credits in live theatre. Jeffrey recently directed Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific, coming to the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside March 22 and 23. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Carol Dixon, Event Planner for San Bernardino Valley College's Great Expectations Gala. The Gala takes place on April 1 and will celebrate SBVC's 95th anniversary and honor 95 distinguished alumni.

South Pacific will be at the Fox Performing Arts Center March 22 and 23. Information at https://americantheatreguild.com/riverside/shows/southpacific/
For more information about Jeffrey B. Moss, visit https://www.jeffreybmoss.com/

For more information about SBVC's Great Expectations Gala, visit https://www.sbvcfoundation.org/95gala

