© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early Education and Development - Tomorrow's Readiness, Starts Today

We’re thrilled to introduce you to the Early Education and Development team’s podcast,  Tomorrow’s Readiness, Starts Today.  If you’re a parent, teacher, family childcare provider, administrator, or anyone that has a passion for all things early learning then you are going to want to tune in.  

Early Education and Development mission is to support the foundation, setting, and structure of early education and development services for all San Bernardino County children ages 0-8, families, educators and community partners by bridging resources that transform the capacity for each educational system to impact the whole child in their formative years.  

Listen to Podcast Now

Ways To Subscribe