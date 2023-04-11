© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Children Deserve Success

Hello, my name is Don English Director of Children Deserve Success and Executive Director of the San Bernardino County Wide Gangs and Drugs Task Force. And I want to welcome you to our Children Deserve Success Podcast. Monthly we will be sending out these recordings regarding all things related to child welfare and attendance, school attendance Review Board, foster youth services, McKinney-Vento homeless programs in our county and the San Bernardino County Wide Gangs and Drugs Task Force.

