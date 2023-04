Touching hearts, opening minds, closing the opportunity gap, and changing lives—the AVID way. Join Kelli Hogan-Flowers and Stephanie Downey, both Program Specialists and Regional Coaches with RIMS AVID, as they get together twice each month to talk with special guests about experiences, best practices, and strategies designed to make the dream of Schoolwide AVID a reality so we can prepare all students for college, careers, and life.