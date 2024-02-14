How recent storms have impacted local groundwater recharge efforts

Greenwell:

After the last series of Pacific storms driven by atmospheric river conditions that pummeled our region, I spoke with Betsy Miller, General Manager at the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District to touch base on the storms impact on groundwater recapture in the region.

Miller:

Since rain began falling in Southern California in early February, the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District in Redlands, California, has collected nearly 750-million gallons of storm water for recharge into the aquifer.

Greenwell:

And if this sounds promising, but you're not sure how it translates…

Miller:

The water collected from the recent storms is enough to cover the indoor water use needs of 43,000 Inland Empire residents for a year. Work that was completed at the cost of $39,000, or less than one dollar, per person, per year. Combined with recycled and imported water, this type of active stewardship of local groundwater supplies is a critical piece of our regional water reliability strategy.

Greenwell:

And as many water agencies across the state look to enhance groundwater recapture, the conservation district has a lot of practice, and has collected a lot of water. And while this recent storm was very exciting…

Miller:

…It’s a drop in the bucket to the 500-billion gallons that we have collected since 1912.

Greenwell:

For KVCR News, I'm Jessica Greenwell.