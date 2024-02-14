© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How recent storms have impacted local groundwater recharge efforts

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:11 AM PST
SBVWCD groundwater recharge basins
Jessica Greenwell
SBVWCD groundwater recharge basins

Greenwell:
After the last series of Pacific storms driven by atmospheric river conditions that pummeled our region, I spoke with Betsy Miller, General Manager at the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District to touch base on the storms impact on groundwater recapture in the region.

Miller:
Since rain began falling in Southern California in early February, the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District in Redlands, California, has collected nearly 750-million gallons of storm water for recharge into the aquifer.

Greenwell:
And if this sounds promising, but you're not sure how it translates…

Miller:
The water collected from the recent storms is enough to cover the indoor water use needs of 43,000 Inland Empire residents for a year. Work that was completed at the cost of $39,000, or less than one dollar, per person, per year. Combined with recycled and imported water, this type of active stewardship of local groundwater supplies is a critical piece of our regional water reliability strategy.

Greenwell:
And as many water agencies across the state look to enhance groundwater recapture, the conservation district has a lot of practice, and has collected a lot of water. And while this recent storm was very exciting…

Miller:
…It’s a drop in the bucket to the 500-billion gallons that we have collected since 1912.

Greenwell:
For KVCR News, I'm Jessica Greenwell.
News
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell