AG Bonta throws support behind lawsuit against Temecula Valley school board

California’s attorney general has thrown his weight behind a civil rights case against the Temecula Valley school board. The lawsuit centers on policies voted in by the majority conservative Christian board to out transgender students to their parents and to ban critical race theory.

A group of parents and the Temecula teacher’s union filed the suit last August. They argued that the district’s policy to notify parents if their student is transgender is discriminatory and violates students' rights to equal protection and privacy.

And they say banning critical race theory —that’s the idea that racism is systemic— is censorship.

Amanda Mangaser Savage is the attorney representing the parents and teachers who are suing.

She says attorney general Rob Bonta’s support is a big deal.

“I think that the filing of this amicus brief, really underscores the state's interest in and commitment to ensuring that its schools are secure and inclusive environments for all students," said Savage.

Lawyers for the Temecula school board did not respond to requests for comment.

