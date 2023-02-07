© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas Mavericks as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

KVCR | By Dean Anagnostopoulos
Published February 7, 2023
Kyrie_Irving_-_51831772061_01_(cropped).jpg
Erik Drost
/

The sports world was shocked Sunday when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving along with teammate Markieff Morris, were sent to Dallas in exchange for Maverick players Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple first and second round draft picks.

Irving now heads to a talented Mavericks team that is 6th place in the Western Conference and has one of the league's most electrifying young superstars in Luka Dončić.

During his four seasons in Brooklyn, Irving was popularly known for making headlines regarding his decision to not get vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic and his involvement in promoting a film with anti-Semitic themes.

The breaking news comes shortly after Irving requested a trade from the team earlier last week, after failing to reach an extension agreement in what would be the final season of his contract.

Basketball fans can watch Irving make his Mavericks debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dean Anagnostopoulos
Dean is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and majored in Broadcast Journalism. He is an avid sports fan and his favorite teams are the Milwaukee Bucks and Cincinnati Bengals. On his free time, Dean loves spending time with his four siblings and helping out at his family owned business called Donut Town Highland. Dean hopes to become a sports agent and represent some of his favorite athletes.
