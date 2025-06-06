© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/6 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino appoints Eric Levitt as city manager

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:42 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunch time. Here are today's stories:

1. San Bernardino has a new city manager, after a year of searching. The city council voted 6-1 on Wednesday to appoint Fullerton City Manager Eric Levitt to the role permanently. IECN.

2. At a press conference in Compton about state and local efforts to increase student literacy rates on Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom was asked about a Jurupa Valley high school transgender athlete who won events at the recent CIF track and field finals. CapRadio.

3. Southern California’s top air regulator could vote Today on rules to phase out gas-powered furnaces and water heaters. KVCR/LAist

4. A bill that would increase wages for incarcerated firefighters in California passed the State Assembly on Thursday. CapRadio.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
