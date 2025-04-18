KVCR Midday News: CSUSB students, faculty protest Trump Admin's actions against colleges; Chino Valley school board files complaints against state, Governor Gavin Newsom

Here are today's top stories:

1. Two Democrats have launched campaigns against Republican Congressman Ken Calvert for the 2026 House race. KVCR.

2. The funeral for a San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputy who was killed during a high-speed pursuit in Victorville took place on Thursday. ABC7/KVCR.

3. Students, faculty and staff at Cal State San Bernardino rallied on Thursday to join national protests against President Trump's actions targeting universities. KVCR.

4. The school board in Chino Valley voted on Thursday to file complaints against the state and Governor Gavin Newsom. The school board president says the governor isn’t following Title IX — a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. KVCR.