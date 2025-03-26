© 2025 91.9 KVCR

USPS Union workers strike against possible privatization

KVCR
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Hand-out/U.S. Postal Service
/
U.S. Postal Service

San Bernardino was one of over 150 cities where USPS strikes took place.

The strike, called “US Mail Not for Sale”, was in response to the Trump administration’s proposed plans to privatize the postal service.

Rick Ruiz is the President of California Area Local 4635 American Postal Workers Union or APWU. He says this move would hurt postal workers.

“When they privatize, they cut. People lose retirement. They lose collective bargaining.”

USPS Postmaster General, Louis Dejoy announced his resignation on Monday.

APWU released a statement urging the Postal Service’s Board of Governors to elect someone who “will not break up and sell off our public Postal Service.

For KVCR News, I’m Toni Lopez.
