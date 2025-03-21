Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/21/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Legionella bacteria were found in the water system at the VA Loma Linda. Pneumonia patents are being tested to see if that’s what infected them.

2. The Hindu temple in Chino Hills was vandalized in what authorities are calling a hate crime.

3. The Trump administration has threatened to revoke Pres. Biden’s designation of two new national monuments in California.

4. And lastly today… Cal State San Bernardino is one of almost four dozen universities being probed by the Trump Administration for possible DEI programs.

