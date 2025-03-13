CSUSB Students Protest Soaring Costs and Call for University Action

The Students for Quality Education or SQE collected over 150 letters from students outlining their demands to the university’s president.

SQE was formed to advocate for educational rights across the Cal State system.

They’re demanding the administration oppose statewide cuts to higher education.

They also want transparency from the administration and stronger protections for undocumented students.

SQE’s list of demands, as well copies of the letters collected, are available on their website.

Miguel Davalos, who’s a member of SQE, says the university is getting too expensive.

“They're just nickel and diming us for all that, that we can barely afford, you know? Yeah, it's hard to park out here, yeah. Even this semester I was parking off campus for like a second because I couldn't afford to pay the permit for like the first three weeks, you know.”

Morales wasn’t on campus when students arrived at his office.

A spokesperson for Morales said in an email that Morales supports the students’ rights to peacefully share their opinions and that he and his cabinet invited the group to meet with them.

