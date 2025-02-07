Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/7/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Drones may be the wave of the future for spotting wildfires before they get out of control. The method is being tested in the Inland Empire.

2. A Superior Court judge criticized San Bernardino County over how it selected a government agency for an ambulance contract.

3. Rialto is the latest I.E. city to impose a warehouse moratorium.

4. And lastly today, the Inland Empire lost four prominent citizens recently, two in the sports world and two in the arts.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.