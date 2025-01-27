© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/27 KVCR Midday News: Riverside, San Bernardino counties hold annual homeless point-in-time count

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 27, 2025 at 12:32 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's headlines:

1. Former Riverside probation officer arrested on allegations of sexual assault of juvenile inmate. KVCR.

2. Teachers association survey finds nearly 70 percent of teachers can’t keep up with health care costs. CapRadio.

3. New state funding will help support LA schools rebuilding after devastating wildfires. CalMatters.

4. Riverside and San Bernardino counties conducted their annual Homeless Point-in-Time counts this week to track regional homelessness. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
