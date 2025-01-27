1/27 KVCR Midday News: Riverside, San Bernardino counties hold annual homeless point-in-time count

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's headlines:

1. Former Riverside probation officer arrested on allegations of sexual assault of juvenile inmate. KVCR.

2. Teachers association survey finds nearly 70 percent of teachers can’t keep up with health care costs. CapRadio.

3. New state funding will help support LA schools rebuilding after devastating wildfires. CalMatters.

4. Riverside and San Bernardino counties conducted their annual Homeless Point-in-Time counts this week to track regional homelessness. KVCR.

