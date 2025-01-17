Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/17/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Inland Empire has a new national monument, in the Riverside County desert near Joshua Tree.

2. The man accused of planning to assassinate Donald Trump at a Coachella Valley rally last October says Sheriff Chad Bianco lied and he is instead a Trump supporter.

3. A former San Jacinto City Council member who was accused of child cruelty has been acquitted.

4. And lastly today, two former Inland Empire high school athletes have gone on to starring roles as quarterbacks in the NFL. This weekend, their teams will continue on the road to the Super Bowl.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.