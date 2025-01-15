SBCUSD declares safe schools for all students regardless of immigration status

San Bernardino’s school board adopted a resolution at their meeting on Tuesday to outline their commitment to protecting all students regardless of immigration status.

Like they did eight years ago, the San Bernardino City Unified School (SBCUSD) board unanimously passed the resolution to underline their commitment to diversity and safe schools.

The resolution’s language implies that, “the District shall provide a public education, regardless of a child’s or family’s immigration status” barring any applicable federal, state, local laws or court decisions.

SBCUSD’s decision means they’ll also provide guidance “to all district personnel in responding to any attempt or request by immigration enforcement officers to contact or obtain information from or regarding any student or family member.”

At the meeting, district officials said they’ve received lots of calls and comments from concerned parents about President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation plans.

Board member Abigail Medina says their aim is to protect students and their families from immigration enforcement and make sure schools remain secure places.

“We should send a message that we're here to protect all of our students and we're not going to give into fear,” said Medina.

Despite the unanimous vote, there were concerns that their move could incite conflict. Board member Danny Tillman thinks it could result in people fighting about things that don't impact the experiences of students.

“I personally think it's a waste of time to fight political battles in a non political organization, and that's what you're going to do,” said Tillman. “If you send out a letter to incite people, then you will get crowds here who will want to fight on different political sides. And it's not going to benefit our students.”

Maria Ceballos, a parent whose children attend SBCUSD schools, shares that her children are experiencing depression and separation anxiety due to deportation fears. She’s even considered homeschooling them out of fears that she may be apprehended by immigration officials.

But she believes schools should be a safe haven for her family, which is why she’s asking the district to take action.

“So myself and other parents like myself can have some type of peace and tranquility,” said Ceballos.

The district says they’re holding forums to discuss any questions or concerns parents and students might have.