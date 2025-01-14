Redlands school board creates committee to discuss flag ban

The crowd at the Redlands school board meeting flowed into the parking lot last night. The board discussed a policy critics say intends to ban pride flags.

The policy would ban all flags except the American, California and military flags from being displayed on campuses. Not even posters or fliers of other flags would be allowed without the superintendent’s permission.

Board member Candy Olson, who was endorsed by a Christian conservative PAC, proposed the policy. She says ideology should not be displayed in classrooms.

Most of the 40 people who spoke at the meeting opposed the policy… like Samantha Trad.

“It's just extreme and ridiculous, and it doesn't solve anything. It just makes students feel afraid to go to school,” Trad said.

Afraid, she said, because LGBTQ students will feel singled out.

The board decided to form a committee of parents and board members to further discuss the policy.

