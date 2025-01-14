© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redlands school board creates committee to discuss flag ban

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published January 14, 2025 at 11:08 PM PST

The crowd at the Redlands school board meeting flowed into the parking lot last night. The board discussed a policy critics say intends to ban pride flags.

The policy would ban all flags except the American, California and military flags from being displayed on campuses. Not even posters or fliers of other flags would be allowed without the superintendent’s permission.

Board member Candy Olson, who was endorsed by a Christian conservative PAC, proposed the policy. She says ideology should not be displayed in classrooms.

Most of the 40 people who spoke at the meeting opposed the policy… like Samantha Trad.

“It's just extreme and ridiculous, and it doesn't solve anything. It just makes students feel afraid to go to school,” Trad said.

Afraid, she said, because LGBTQ students will feel singled out.

The board decided to form a committee of parents and board members to further discuss the policy.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument