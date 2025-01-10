Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/10/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. An investigation by the US Department of Education found that the San Bernardino City Unified School District mishandled the alleged rape of a middle-schooler by another middle-schooler that was caught on video and posted online.

2. The Hemet City Council is urging the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to rethink putting homeless housing in nearby Valle Vista.

3. Folks are up in arms over the relocation of Reche Canyon’s beloved wild burros by a Texas-based donkey rescue.

4. The Inland Empire lost a hometown hero over the holidays: longtime schools volunteer Joan Sparkman.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.