The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/27 KVCR Midday News: New law to scrub medical debt from credit reports, while another will give youth at teen treatment centers more protections

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 27, 2024 at 11:40 AM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. One new law will scrub most medical debt from Californians’ credit reports. CalMatters.

2. Young people living in teen treatment centers to get more protections under new law. CalMatters.

3. A new law will dole out harsher punishments to people who assault hospital emergency department workers. CalMatters.

4. Earlier this month, San Bernardino City Unified School District unveiled their renovated performing arts center. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
