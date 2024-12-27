12/27 KVCR Midday News: New law to scrub medical debt from credit reports, while another will give youth at teen treatment centers more protections

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. One new law will scrub most medical debt from Californians’ credit reports. CalMatters.

2. Young people living in teen treatment centers to get more protections under new law. CalMatters.

3. A new law will dole out harsher punishments to people who assault hospital emergency department workers. CalMatters.

4. Earlier this month, San Bernardino City Unified School District unveiled their renovated performing arts center. KVCR.

