Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/20/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A former employee of the Loma Linda Veterans Administration employee has been arrested in the slaying of a VA manager.

2. A judge has ruled that Riverside illegally used water service revenue to fund other city services. What are the implications of this ruling?

3. Following an administrative hearing, a judge has ordered the troubled Olivet University in Anza to close. Remind us what the issues were.

