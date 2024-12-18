Amazon workers at four Southern California facilities authorize strike

Amazon workers at four Southern California facilities voted Tuesday to authorize a strike, saying the company refuses to recognize their right to unionize and negotiate a contract.

The authorization follows Amazon ignoring a Dec. 15 deadline set by the Teamsters to begin bargaining.

The workers, based at distribution and fulfillment centers in the City of Industry, Palmdale, San Bernardino and Victorville, are joining national efforts to address what they call unlivable wages and poor working conditions.

Randy Korgan, the director of Amazon’s Teamsters Division and secretary of Teamsters Local 1932, says workers are fed up with the company’s practices.

“Workers all over the country are fed up with low wages and disrespect, and they're tired of the illegal union busting,” said Korgan. “They've reached their limit, and it' at that point where they're saying, ‘We want to go on strike.’”

Amazon spokesperson Eileen Hards accused the Teamsters in a statement of misleading the public about representing thousands of workers.

“They don’t, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative,” reads Hards’ statement. “The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union."

Korgan says as he understands labor laws, Teamsters aren't doing anything illegal. “Why would we? It is impossible to work with people if you're threatening, intimidating or coercing them in a negative way,” he said.

Isaiah Mau, 27, is a delivery driver at Amazon’s DFX4 facility in Victorville. He says he only makes about $37,000 per year. Compared to other unionized drivers at FedEx and UPS, Mau says that’s nearly not enough to survive.

“We live in California... $22.50 can't pay for nothing,” said Mau.

Mau believes Amazon shouldn’t sacrifice the well-being of its employers to prioritize customer satisfaction.

“I think Amazon, being the trillion dollar company they are, can just do better,” said Mau. “Is there a smile behind the person who's giving these packages, that are shipping these packages?

Teamsters shared that they won’t disclose how many workers voted to authorize a strike or when it will happen.

