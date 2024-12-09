© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/9 KVCR Midday News: Jayden Daniels holds toy drive at Cajon High School

Anthony Victoria
December 9, 2024

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. San Bernardino native and rising NFL star Jayden Daniels used his team’s bye week to return home and host his first toy drive over the weekend. KTLA.

2. President-elect Trump has pledged to conduct mass deportations. That has stoked fears among financial aid experts, who worry about how his administration might use data from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA. LAist.

3. San Bernardino County is gathering public input for a new environmental study on a controversial warehouse project in Bloomington. KVCR.

4. Experts say Donald Trump’s upcoming presidential term will likely have impacts on environmental regulations throughout the country. What does that mean for California? CapRadio.

5. Last week marked the deadline for California counties to certify their presidential election results. While Vice President Kamala Harris won the vote in her home state…she got nearly 2 million fewer votes in California than Joe Biden did in 2020. CalMatters.
Local News
