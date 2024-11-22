Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/22/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. New rounds of state funding will help San Bernardino and Riverside counties provide shelter for the homeless and clean up encampments on public land.

2. San Bernardino’s first homeless encampment cleanup since a legal settlement allowed the city to move forward has cleared Perris Hill Park.

3. Nearly $800 million in funding has rescued a plan to extend the Metro Gold Line from Pomona to Montclair.

4. And lastly today, let’s catch up on some of those close election races we’ve been watching. Have any of them been called since we last talked?

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

