The Midday News Report
11/15 KVCR Midday News: CHP nets over 60 arrests in first two weeks of San Bernardino partnership

Anthony Victoria
Published November 17, 2024

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. CHP nets over 60 arrests in first two weeks of law enforcement partnership with City of San Bernardino. KVCR.

2. 36-year-old man arrested in connection with death of beloved bird in Lake Gregory. KVCR.

3. University of California to raise tuition for new out-of-state students next year. CalMatters.

4. Federal health officials visit Central Valley as part of a pilot program to help contain bird flu. KVPR.

Local News
