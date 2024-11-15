Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/15/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Well, the mystery is solved as to why Ontario is building a baseball stadium so close to Rancho Cucamonga’s Epicenter. Ontario will have a Dodger-affiliated minor league team.

2. The California Highway Patrol is going to be helping San Bernardino quell its alarming violent crime rate.

3. Teachers in Moreno Valley and Chino are being investigated for criticizing President-elect Trump in class.

4. And lastly today, two Inland Empire election contests are still too close to call.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

