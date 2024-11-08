© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

California's top education official says state will protect students from Trump education cuts

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:18 PM PST
Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction
California Department of Education
Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

California’s top education official said today that he would fight President-elect Donald Trump’s threats against public education.

Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to abolish the Department of Education. California gets some $8 billion in federal funding for programs that serve students with disabilities and low-income schools. Those programs could be at risk if Trump shutters the Department of Education.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond says he’s prepared to introduce new legislation to protect those programs.

“We will not allow there to be any sunset of Special Education Programs or programs that support young people who are living in poverty," said Thurmond.

Thurmond says he will continue to advocate that Trump does not close the Department of Education. Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Gavin Newsom both announced plans this week to fight potential Trump administration policies.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument