California's top education official says state will protect students from Trump education cuts

California’s top education official said today that he would fight President-elect Donald Trump’s threats against public education.

Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to abolish the Department of Education. California gets some $8 billion in federal funding for programs that serve students with disabilities and low-income schools. Those programs could be at risk if Trump shutters the Department of Education.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond says he’s prepared to introduce new legislation to protect those programs.

“We will not allow there to be any sunset of Special Education Programs or programs that support young people who are living in poverty," said Thurmond.

Thurmond says he will continue to advocate that Trump does not close the Department of Education. Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Gavin Newsom both announced plans this week to fight potential Trump administration policies.

