KVCR's Midday News: Homeless Californians face many barriers to casting a ballot, even in elections that affect their lives

1. Homeless Californians face many barriers to casting a ballot, even in elections that affect their lives. Some counties and nonprofits are trying to boost turnout. CalMatters.

2. Mikaila Kruse announced as Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson's Chief of Staff. KVCR.

3. Report: CA Latinos fishing for subsistence eat twice the legal limit of mercury. California News Service.