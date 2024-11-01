© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR's Midday News: Homeless Californians face many barriers to casting a ballot, even in elections that affect their lives

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:06 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Homeless Californians face many barriers to casting a ballot, even in elections that affect their lives. Some counties and nonprofits are trying to boost turnout. CalMatters.

2. Mikaila Kruse announced as Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson's Chief of Staff. KVCR.

3. Report: CA Latinos fishing for subsistence eat twice the legal limit of mercury. California News Service.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria