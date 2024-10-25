© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News: Game 1 of World Series is tonight; Asian American poll monitors on lookout for racist rhetoric and bullying

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 25, 2024 at 2:16 PM PDT
OJUP
/
Shutterstock
People entering the famous Dodger Stadium in the Elysian Park area of Los Angeles. The baseball stadium opened in 1962.

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Asian American poll monitors on lookout for racist rhetoric and bullying. LAist.

2. Election day is barreling toward us and Latinos in California are expected to turn out in large numbers to vote. Latino voters in the Inland Empire say housing and the cost of living are top of mind. KVCR.

3. Game 1 of the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers starts tonight. First pitch is at 5:08 pm. Watch Live on Fox.

Check out this World Series guide from our California Newsroom partner, LAist.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria