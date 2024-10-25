KVCR Midday News: Game 1 of World Series is tonight; Asian American poll monitors on lookout for racist rhetoric and bullying

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Asian American poll monitors on lookout for racist rhetoric and bullying. LAist.

2. Election day is barreling toward us and Latinos in California are expected to turn out in large numbers to vote. Latino voters in the Inland Empire say housing and the cost of living are top of mind. KVCR.

3. Game 1 of the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers starts tonight. First pitch is at 5:08 pm. Watch Live on Fox.

Check out this World Series guide from our California Newsroom partner, LAist.