KVCR Midday News: Wolf hybrids rescued; Fuerza Regida performing in San Bernardino on November 2

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:49 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Some 24 hundred Kaiser mental health workers in Southern California say they're ready to strike if the healthcare provider doesn't meet their demands. LAist.
  2. California is going to start asking for less in restitution fines from minors. CapRadio.
  3. Disputes over warehousing are intensifying in Rialto, as community groups urge the City Council to reject a proposed 225,000-square-foot project near the 210 freeway. IECN.
  4. Ten wolf hybrids were rescued during an animal cruelty investigation in Aguanga back in August. Now they’re on their way to a sanctuary in Arizona. 
  5. Fuerza Regida to perform, host “Don’t Fall In Love Fest” at NOS Event Center on November 2.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
