KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
KVCR Midday News: Wolf hybrids rescued; Fuerza Regida performing in San Bernardino on November 2
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Some 24 hundred Kaiser mental health workers in Southern California say they're ready to strike if the healthcare provider doesn't meet their demands. LAist.
- California is going to start asking for less in restitution fines from minors. CapRadio.
- Disputes over warehousing are intensifying in Rialto, as community groups urge the City Council to reject a proposed 225,000-square-foot project near the 210 freeway. IECN.
- Ten wolf hybrids were rescued during an animal cruelty investigation in Aguanga back in August. Now they’re on their way to a sanctuary in Arizona.
- Fuerza Regida to perform, host “Don’t Fall In Love Fest” at NOS Event Center on November 2.