9/30 KVCR Midday News: Rundown of laws signed by Governor Newsom

Anthony Victoria
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:06 PM PDT

1. Line Fire flare up triggers evacuation order for Seven Oaks, evacuation warnings for other mountain communities. KVCR.

2. Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed yet another bill that would have given extra support to undocumented people in California. CalMatters.

3. Newsom makes decisions on controversial health bills. CapRadio.

4. New bills could improve access to addiction treatment in California. CapRadio.

5. New law requires California schools to teach about historical mistreatment of Native Americans. Associated Press.

Local News
