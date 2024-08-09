Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/9/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The city of San Bernardino has paid $1.2 million to settle three sexual harassment lawsuits against former mayor John Valdivia.

2. The trash truck driver who caused a wildfire that killed two people and destroyed much of a Calimesa mobile home park pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced.

3. The Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore will be closed for a $10 million renovation. What will happen to the inmates while it’s being renovated?

4. And lastly today, it turns out Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz has a connection to the Inland Empire. How?

