CalFresh benefits available after Riverside fires

The Hawarden and Eagle fires, now both 100% contained, have caused great damage to Riverside County. If they are enrolled in CalFresh, residents of the county that were affected by power outages and food loss are eligible to receive benefits to buy their groceries. The period for reporting these damages to receive the benefits has been extended from 10 days to 30 days, ending on August 19.

Nearly twenty-four thousand CalFresh members in Riverside, who would normally receive $4.8 million dollars in benefits, may have lost the food they had previously purchased due to the fires. CalFresh offers monthly electric benefits for groceries from a variety of stores, and is California’s largest food assistance program.

If they are not already enrolled, Riverside County residents that need food assistance are encouraged to apply through the link or by calling the phone number on our website at kvcrnews.org

For KVCR News, I’m Maile Palacios

BenefitsCal.com

1-877-410-8827