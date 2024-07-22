Fireworks possible cause of Hawarden Fire in Riverside

The Hawarden Fire has burned over 500 acres and destroyed three homes in Riverside, according to the city’s Fire Department. The blaze, which started around 1 pm on Sunday afternoon, is currently 20% contained.

City spokesperson Kaitlin Reierson told KVCR News that the Arson Task Force is investigating the fire, with initial reports suggesting fireworks may have been the cause.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, causing some residents to return to their homes. There have been no reported civilian injuries, though one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve McKinster praised the rapid response from city firefighters and support from CalFire and neighboring agencies. He also acknowledged the Riverside Police Department for their assistance with evacuations.

Currently, 21 fire engines and over 80 firefighters are working to control the blaze, with additional emergency services on-site to support residents.

For daily updates on the Hawarden Fire, Riverside residents and the public can visit the city’s website.