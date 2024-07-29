7/29 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino County may get $99 million in federal funding for flood control infrastructure

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County could get $99 million in federal funding to support four large flood control projects.

2. Does it smell like rotten eggs in your neighborhood in the Coachella Valley? AQMD says its winds blowing hydrogen sulfide from the Salton Sea's dry body of water.

3. Two men were shot dead during a road rage incident in Highland on Saturday night.

4. California’s fracking ban goes into effect in October.

5. Californians are dominating Team USA – again. Of nearly 600 Americans competing in Paris, a fifth are from California. The largest contingent is from SoCal.

