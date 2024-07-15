© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/15 KVCR Midday News: Vista Fire now 47% contained

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:17 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Vista Fire now 47% contained. Areas near Mt. Baldy and portions of Pacific Crest Trail closed until October.
2. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports a successful crackdown on illegal fireworks during the week of July 4th.
3. Riverside County Invests $5.5 Million in Higher Education at CSU San Marcos Temecula Valley Campus.
4. California leaders at immigration summit prep for November.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
