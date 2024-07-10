© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Riverside approves new budget to increase quality of life

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published July 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Downtown Riverside

On June 25, the City Council for Riverside approved a biennial budget for the next two years that will direct around $1.45 billion a year to improve financial stability and quality of life in Riverside.

The approval came after nine months with a process that began last October. The City began to seek input from its residents and call meetings that would help people understand the services that Riverside was offering. With this budget the City will prioritize public safety, housing and homelessness, road maintenance, and investments for the city’s economy and businesses.

Specifically, the city will look to replace radios for the Police department, add more staff to the Fire Department’s arson program, expand the staff within the Riverside library branches, and more. The additional budget will also contribute to the total street maintenance budget.

The budget will reflect the rigor of the departments, and each department reflects a commitment to deliver the essential services for Riverside.
Maile Palacios
