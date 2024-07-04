© 2024 91.9 KVCR

New partnership and millions in grants for the community

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published July 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
From left, California Air Resources Board Chair Liane M. Randolph and SBCCD Chancellor Dr. Diana Z. Rodriguez at the California Air Resources Board headquarters and vehicle emissions testing lab in Riverside, Calif., on June 27.
On June 27, SBCCD Chancellor Dr. Diana Z. Rodriguez signed onto a new partnership with the California Air Resources Board, which is the state’s top clean air agency that is headquartered in Riverside. CARB strives to protect communities from air pollution and develop programs to fight climate change.

With this new partnership, more doors will be opened to prepare students for green jobs. These opportunities will give students exposure to resources involving clean air, environmental science, and green jobs. Students will also be able to network with professionals and get hands-on experience in these fields.

The SBCCD also secured a total of $11.2 million dollars in grants that will enhance educational and job training programs and create impactful local opportunities. Specifically, the money will be geared toward career training, creating pathways to college, and community service.
