Inland Empire Smart & Final workers strike again to prevent Chedraui job cuts

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:54 PM PDT
Smart & Final workers affiliated with the Teamsters are striking at warehouses in Riverside and the City of Commerce to protect their jobs from being terminated. They are in their sixth day of picketing
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR News
Smart & Final workers affiliated with the Teamsters striking at one of the store's warehouses in Riverside in November 2023. The unionized workers say they're striking to protect their jobs from being terminated.

Inland Empire Smart & Final workers are on strike for the second time this year. They're striking to keep from being fired by the grocery chain's parent company.

Chedraui USA, the Mexican company that owns Smart and Final, said last year it would terminate all jobs at their Riverside and Commerce warehouses.

Workers who are fired would be required to re-apply at its new Rancho Cucamonga facility.

Daniel Delgado works at the company’s Riverside warehouse. He urged shoppers outside a Smart and Final in Riverside to boycott the store while workers are on strike. He says Chedraui is retaliating against workers who recently joined Teamsters.

"Secure our jobs," said Delgado. "That is the only thing that is on our minds right now."

Earlier this week, Congressman Jimmy Gomez urged federal officials to further investigate Chedraui’s alleged unfair labor practices.

Chedraui did not respond to requests for comment.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
