Excessive heat warning issued for Inland Empire

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Inland Empire starting Friday and through this weekend. The agency says temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in some places this weekend. Parts of the Coachella Valley could peak at 119 degrees in the daytime.

Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says overnight temperatures could remain in the 80s and 90s in certain areas.

“That's going to exacerbate already ongoing heat impacts," said Adams.

That kind of heat is dangerous— even for short periods. Officials are warning people to stay inside, hydrate and find air-conditioned spaces. Many cities like Redlands, San Bernardino and Riverside have free cooling centers for residents.