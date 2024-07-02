© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Excessive heat warning issued for Inland Empire

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published July 2, 2024 at 3:49 PM PDT
National Weather Service
A few degrees warmer than Tuesday to around 4 to 8 degrees warmer for mountains and for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys. Highs for San Diego County from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 90s for the inland valleys, in Orange County from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s inland, for the Inland Empire in the 90s to 104, in the Apple and Lucerne Valleys in mid 90s to 106, in the lower deserts 110 to 115, and in the mountains in the upper 70s to around 90 for elevations from 4500 to 7000 feet.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Inland Empire starting Friday and through this weekend. The agency says temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in some places this weekend. Parts of the Coachella Valley could peak at 119 degrees in the daytime.

Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says overnight temperatures could remain in the 80s and 90s in certain areas.

“That's going to exacerbate already ongoing heat impacts," said Adams.

That kind of heat is dangerous— even for short periods. Officials are warning people to stay inside, hydrate and find air-conditioned spaces. Many cities like Redlands, San Bernardino and Riverside have free cooling centers for residents.
