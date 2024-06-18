© 2024 91.9 KVCR

State fines two Inland Empire Amazon facilities for labor violations

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 18, 2024 at 4:40 PM PDT
Carrie Stone, a worker at the Moreno Valley Amazon facility that was cited, at a press conference at the Warehouse Workers Resource Center in Ontario.
Madison Aument
California’s Labor Commissioner is fining Amazon nearly 6 million dollars for alleged violations of a recent warehouse labor law at two Inland Empire warehouses. KVCR’s Madison Aument has more. The fines are penalties for violating a 2022 state law that requires employers to share productivity requirements with workers.

The labor commission found that Amazon warehouses in Redlands and Moreno Valley failed to provide workers with written quotas.

Carrie Stone works at the Moreno Valley warehouse that was cited. She says workers rush to avoid getting written up by management.

“You're always having to hustle to make the rate, sometimes safety is going out the window," said Stone.

A spokesperson for Amazon said in an email that the company does not have fixed quotas and disagrees with the allegations. Amazon is appealing the citations.
