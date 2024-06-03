KVCR Midday News report - June 3, 2024

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. The City of Fontana is denying any wrongdoing following a federal judge's order to pay Thomas Perez Jr. nearly 1 million dollars in damages related to a 2018 police interrogation.

2. Information about California legislators’ property holdings will stay publicly accessible …for now. That’s thanks to an amendment to a bill that would have allowed lawmakers to shield more of their personal information on their annual financial disclosures.

3. The People’s History of the Inland Empire conference at Cal State San Bernardino over the weekend shed light on histories of underserved communities of color.