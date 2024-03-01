© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/1/2024

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published March 1, 2024 at 1:28 PM PST

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Three former students are suing Olivet University in Anza for human trafficking, alleging they were told they had full scholarships then were forced to work menial jobs to pay their way.
2. An Eastvale high school principal who was arrested for failing to report suspected child abuse investigated the allegations himself but didn’t pass them along to law enforcement, according to a newly released affidavit.
3. A Riverside County deputy and a San Bernardino County deputy each pled guilty to crimes committed while on duty. One will go to prison, the other won’t.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Cassie MacDuff
