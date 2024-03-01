Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/1/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Three former students are suing Olivet University in Anza for human trafficking, alleging they were told they had full scholarships then were forced to work menial jobs to pay their way.

2. An Eastvale high school principal who was arrested for failing to report suspected child abuse investigated the allegations himself but didn’t pass them along to law enforcement, according to a newly released affidavit.

3. A Riverside County deputy and a San Bernardino County deputy each pled guilty to crimes committed while on duty. One will go to prison, the other won’t.

