SB Valley College to host Wolverine Con Film Fest in March

San Bernardino Valley College’s 13th annual “Wolverine Con, International Student Film Festival,” is back again this spring, with an 80’s sci fi theme. All events and screenings will be hosted on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College.

Kicking off on March 5 is an assortment of panels and workshops in relation to film, as well as a Filmmakers Mixer where mingling, networking and having a great time is strongly advised.

Day two’s Expo will feature businesses and universities, looking to recruit for their respective organizations, with a focus on Media Arts, Film, Broadcasting, Theatre, and Music. Tacos will be served for the adventurous attendees. The day will also be accompanied by an anime showcase hosted by Ron Diamond.

The festival continues with a Red Carpet event on March 7 with a DJ and food. And the night will end with the premier of a Feature Film by San Bernardino Valley College’s Film Alumni, Briana Navarro.

March 8, visitors can experience films and network with likeminded students all around the world, as well as unique creatives from the Inland Empire.

The last day to submit a film is February 2. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleycollege.edu/wolverinecon

